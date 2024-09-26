Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Town beat Burgess Hill Town to reach the next round of the FA Trophy – and joint boss Mitch Hand admitted: A bit of revenge felt good.

The Hillians had beaten the Marigolds 3-2 in a midweek Isthmian League south east division game at Leylands Park.

But the tables were turned at The Sportsfield on Saturday when Littlehampton won a penatly shootout 5-4 after a 0-0 draw in the second qualifying round tie. See pictures from the Trophy tie here.

Golds, who finished with nine men after Jordan Layton and George Gaskin were sent off, will be at home to Barton Rovers in the third qualifying round on Saturday, October 5, when the winners will claim £2,450 more in prize money.

Josh Short after his winning penalty in the shootout | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hand said of Saturday’s win: “I’ve got to admit a bit of revenge felt good.

"Tuesday night for 45 minutes they made us look stupid. They’re really well coached by Jay Lovett, Gary Mansell and Lewis Taylor and they will be right up there this year.

"TheTrophy tie was one of those games where we had to be physically on it.

"We might have crossed the line once or twice but that’s football.

"We won the majority of our battles and even with nine men they couldn’t break us down, the boys were unbelievable.

"We’ve been poor defensively so far this season and we need to defend the way we did Saturday if we want to start picking up points. It was a proper Littlehampton performance, full of character and guts, and a bit of drama as well as usual.”

Golds go to Merstham in the league on Saturday.