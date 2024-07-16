A dramatic Euro final at Central Park, Brighton
English fans followed an emotional rollercoaster during Sunday night's clash against Spain.
The pop-up venue 'Central Park' was full to the brim, with loud chants and dense atmosphere but the fans had to endure a gruelling defeat to the Iberian team.
