A dramatic Euro final at Central Park, Brighton

By Rene Rudzinski
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:49 BST
The game begins.The game begins.
English fans followed an emotional rollercoaster during Sunday night's clash against Spain.

The pop-up venue 'Central Park' was full to the brim, with loud chants and dense atmosphere but the fans had to endure a gruelling defeat to the Iberian team.

Disbelief after another ball fails to reach the goalpost.Disbelief after another ball fails to reach the goalpost.
A young man shows his support for the cause.A young man shows his support for the cause.
Fans smiling at half-time.Fans smiling at half-time.
A couple carrying a cut-out with life-size Jude Bellingham.A couple carrying a cut-out with life-size Jude Bellingham.
