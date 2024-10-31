A “Scream” on Derby Day as Horsham YMCA beat Roffey

Horsham YMCA u23 1-2 Roffey u23

“On derby day the town is torn in two, but if you win, the town belongs to you”. Cantona.

From the moment the teams came out for the warmup, there was tension in the air. It was a mild evening under the lights at the Herbert Direct Stadium, and YM were the form team sitting second in the SCFL North Division.

Roffey had been struggling and were only three places off the bottom of the league. But, during a derby match, anything can happen, and did.

Halloween thriller

Within a few minutes of the kickoff the Boars took the lead. The wonderful Andy Batterie found the net, which surprised the crowd and the bench. 1-0.

YM did their best to equalise and first teamer’s, Collcutt had Roberts had a few chances but tonight was not their night. It was an even game and the away team also had their opportunities.

The second half continued in the same vein and it was a passionate encounter. It wasn’t until the 88th minute, that the skilful 16 year old Zacharia Rhioui equalised, causing both benches to come out to encourage their team to go on and win it.

As the clock ticked over into injury time and with only moments left, Man of the Match, Batterie played in striker Munorrah. He belted the ball past the Barker in the home goal to win the match and take all three points for Roffey.

A great game for the blue half of Horsham and a shocker on Halloween for the home team.

Next up for YM is a Challenge Cup game against Horley Town and Roffey are away to Lingfield FC.