A summer season to remember for Eastbourne United under 10's

This weekend the Eastbourne United Under 10's team end their 2018/2019 season playing at St Georges Park.

It has been an incredibly successful season in which they played against teams a year group above in the Crowborough League only losing one game all season, finishing playing in the A division.

Eastbourne United under 10's

The success of the league season has been carried into the summer tournaments, with the boys winning seven tournaments, reaching nine finals and of the two tournaments not won, losing on a penalty shootout.

The team have competed within a range of local, national and international competitions, most noticeably winning the Stevenage Borough FC tournament, AMEX Play on the Pitch Tournament and the PSA Cup. In May the team travelled to Belgium and participated in The Hageland Cup.

This is the largest tournament in Belgium with teams entering from France, Spain, Germany, Belgium and England. Across the two days the team only lost one game and narrowly missed out on the semi-finals finishing, fifth overall out of 32 teams. After a three week break the team returns to training ready for the 2019/2020 season.

During the forthcoming season they will compete in the Nerf Junior Premier League. This will provide an excellent opportunity to further develop the players supporting the ‘Best with Best’ motto of the league.