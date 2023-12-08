Eastbourne Borough’s bosses are hoping a Sussex Senior Cup victory at Wick can be the spark the ignites their National South campaign.

In the grand scheme of things, beating a team who play four divisions below them may not amount to a major triumph.

But as manager Mark Beard acknowledges, sometimes a victory of any kind is just what’s needed after a wretched run of results.

Now his task is to use the confidence gained from the cup run – which has left Borough the highest-placed team still in the county competiton – to turn around their fortunes in National League South, in which they have slipped into the relegation zone.

Eastbourne Borough on their way to the win at Wick in the SSC | Picture: Lydia Redman

The third-round tie at Wick on Tuesday was effectively won in the first half.

Billy Vigar – highly impressive on the night – forced a defender into an error and set up Shiloh Remy, who fizzed a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Just before half-time a cross from the left was met by Vigar’s unstoppable header.

Wick got one back from the spot in the second half but the Sports dug in to claim the quarter-final spot.

Borough coach Jay Lovett said afterwards: “A win is a win, and we’ll take it any day of the week. Wick are a very decent side and made us work hard. We’ve got some boys back from injury and we can go on from here.”

That was a theme taken up by Beard, who told us: “It was a good to get through. It was a tough night. The pitch was good to start with but it cut up. Wick didn’t make it easy.

"Can it lift us in the league? 100 per cent. We’ve had a bad run, you can’t get away from that, and we need to use this to help us in the league.” Borough have no game tomorrow and Beard said by the time they visited Welling next Saturday, he’d have two or three of his more experienced players back – and possibly one or two more additions to the squad.

"After winning in midweek I’d love another game this weekend but it does give us time to over some of our injuries . We’ll work hard next week to get ready for Welling.”