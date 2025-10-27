Worthing reached the second round of the Women's FA Cup courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 win over league rivals Abingdon United at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

Having had a fortnight off, Rebels were looking to rediscover that winning feeling after a defeat at Marine Academy Plymouth last time out.

Lauren Amerena was back and Megan Gates kept her place, following her appearance off the bench in Devon. New signing Lucy Jellett was among the subs and there was a homecoming for Ella Newman.

Nearly half-an-hour had elapsed before the visitors’ Molly Lygo stung the palms of home custodian Ella Hunkin, who parried at the near post. The ball found its way back to a lurking Mollie Dyer just outside the area but her curling effort sailed wide.

Worthing Women in early-season action | Picture: Onerebelsview

Amerena pounced on a defensive error and almost set up Skye Bacon in the box, only for her attempted cut-back to be cut out.

Erin Hartigan volleyed over a half-chance for United but it was the hosts who took the lead in first-half stoppage time, when Amerena sent in a free-kick which Mia South guided home.

The Reds had to survive a couple of very close calls less than a minute later. Lygo looked certain to score but the ball stayed out, then teammate Hartigan, at the back stick, was within millimetres of bagging an equaliser, when her effort fizzed across the face of goal.

The second period kicked off with Anais Harris-Beechers on for the guests in place of Isobel Bradley but it was the home team who threatened to go further in front as Newman released Amerena to charge into the 18-yard box and drill a shot that only whistled fractionally past the post.

The same player was almost given another sight of goal, via a rare mistake from the usually safe hands of ‘keeper Caitlin Crierie, but couldn't quite convert.

A wonderful team move led to a second of the afternoon for the Reds.

Captain Holly Talbut-Smith took a quick throw-in to Bacon, who laid it inside to Laila Malcolm. Her classy drag-back saw the ball returned to the tall winger and transported to the byline from where, despite her initial cross being cleared, Talbut-Smith picked out Amerena. ‘Loz’ dinked the ball over two yellow-shirted defenders before applying the finishing touch.

Returning hero Newman rolled back the years by trying an audacious attempt which landed it on the roof of a relieved Crierie’s net.

Approaching the hour, Jasmine Smith forced a fine save out of Crierie.

The Rebels were breathing a huge sigh of relief, thanks to interval inductee Harris-Beechers striking the bar from the edge of the area, following a spell of sustained pressure by Abingdon.

Fellow sub Amber Hazlewood had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes when she rounded off some teamwork by belting a powerful drive just above its intended target.

Talbut-Smith wasn’t far away when her free-kick rustled the top of the net, succeeded not long afterwards by Erin Sherwood - having also been introduced to the action - making hay on the right flank, only to finally find the gloves of Crierie.

The cat was among the pigeons once Holly Sellwood had headed Lygo’s centre past Hunkin on 83 minutes.

But a minute later Amerena’s calm yet devastating drive immediately restored Reds’ two-goal winning margin.

Sellwood and Lygo linked up again, with the former almost returning the scoring favour, via a ball over the top, only for an excellent recovery run and tackle by Newman to allow Hunkin to gather safely.

Talbut-Smith harshly entered the referee's notebook for the concession of a free-kick that Hartigan delivered but Hunkin beat away.

Hazlewood harried, Sherwood forced a weak backpass and Hazlewood duly buried a brilliant fourth to put the result beyond all doubt.