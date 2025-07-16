'Absolutely gorgeous' - Crawley Town fans react to 'stunning' new home kit which nods to title-winning side

Crawley Town have hit the mark with the new home kit – if fans reaction is anything to go by.

The club had already got a positive reaction from it’s new white away kit – and the new home kit has got the same.

The kit is a powerful design inspired by one of the most defining seasons in the club’s history - the 2003/04 campaign, when the Red Devils, who were co-owned by Bruce Winfield at the time, were crowned Dr Martens League Premier Division champions.

Created in partnership with Italian sportswear brand Erreà, the kit pays homage to the iconic shirt worn during that title-winning season. It features a classic red base with crisp white side panels and underarm detailing, reflecting the bold look of the 2003/04 kit while introducing modern elements for today’s game.

This is what fans had to say.

Referring to Bruce Winfield, Paul Clark said: “Bruce would be very happy.”

CTFC Sam (@ctfc_fan) simply said: “Stunning.”

@fplCrawley was impressed, they posted: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

Gavan Holohan and Charlie Barker model the new kit | Picture: CTFC

James Russo (@RedDevilCTFC) said: “Looks like a promotion winning team to me.”

Crawley Merchant (@brbrbr123445) is hoping a former player will be seen wearing it. He posted: “Imagine Liam Kelly in this.”

Peter Bellamy posted a picture of the 2003/2004 title-winning team and said: “The team has a lot to live up to.”

Adam Martin (@AdamM_NFL) posted: “Francis says relax!! Love the nod to the Dr Martens era.”

Shuttleworth (@ShuttleworthCT) said: “One of our best shirts oat.”

On the Crawley Town FC Supporter’s Group Facebook page, Chris Berry said: “Best since 20212.”

Jack Kingsnorth said: “I really like it, glad it’s back to Red and White.”

Richard Kail said: “Love this. Brings me back to the first seasons I watched Crawley.”

Lee Willis said: “Proper old school design, love it.”

Steve Smith lies the collar. He posted: “Been waiting for years for a collar - at last! The no collar shirts not very kind to us old ‘uns with our rubbery necks.”