Chichester City are ready to test themselves in a stronger-than-ever Isthmian Premier Division.

Miles Rutherford’s team host Folkestone Invicta in their league opener on Saturday and it will be an immediate test of how City can cope with a number of teams expected to be much stronger this term.

A number of Isthmian Premier sides have switched to full-time models – making it harder for the rest to keep pace. But City coach Darin Killpartrick said it was a test they’d relish. “It will be one hell of a challenge this year. There will be a number of full-time teams in the league – an incredible standard for step three,” he said.

“We’ll be challenged every game but we’ll accept, embrace and enjoy those challenges and believe in our own methodology and abilities.”

Joe Clarke on the ball for Chi City in their friendly clash with the Rocks | Picture: Neil Holmes

City finished sixth last term – against the odds in their first year at the level – but that will be tough to replicate this season.

“We’re not kidding ourselves,” Killpartrick said. “And Folkestone will be one of the favourites. I think they’ll be in the top two or three.”

City – who ended their friendlies with a 2-0 home loss to Bognor last Friday – still need to add one or two their squad, having lost Jimmy Wild to injury for the first half of the season and seen Mo Jammeh move on.

There’s also an injury worry over Ethan Pritchard, leaving them short of forward options.

But Killpartrick said that presented opportunities for others – and the spirit in the camp was positive.

After Saturday’s opener, City visit Whitehawk next Tuesday.