Adam Sowton and JorgeTejera were Mannings Heath's comeback kings. Both trailed after the first round of the club's Spring Meeting but came back with fine rounds on Sunday to win the scratch and nett trophies.

Sowton. Heath's current club champion, found himself in fourth place on Saturday where his 78 tied him for fourth place with Donovan Schoeman and behind Aaron Peacock (73), Paul Gardner (74) and Lee Whibley (77).

But none of the leading trio could repeat their efforts on Sunday and Sowton's polished 73 – with an eagle and three birdies – saw him pip Peacock by a shot on aggregate, 151 to 152 while Whibley took third place with 156.

Jorge Tejera, playing off 26, is one of Heath's new members but he looks destined to be widely well known if he continues his weekend exploits. His nett 73 on Saturday saw him in a modest ninth place amongst the nett scorers but he produced some astonishing figures in his second round, particularly for his opening six holes which he demolished in two under gross. His brilliant nett 63 for 136 put him just ahead of Paul Maslin (69, 68) and David Marney (69,71).

Adam Sowton and JorgeTejera with their Spring Meeting trophies

The Jimmy Trophy, for those who only played on Saturday, was won in convincing style by fifteen-handicap Paul Treanor whose 44 points including three birdies brooked no argument. Martyn Little carded an impressive 40 points for second place and David Marney was third with 39.

Heath's ladies meanwhile were pleased to record another victory in the Sussex Martlets League witha 4-1 home win against Copthorne and were also delighted to see their captain, Debs Battle, parrtner Julia Hoskins to a keenly contested 2 and 1 home win against the Dyke in the fourth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes. It was their first match without having to give shots and Battle described it as their toughest match yet and “a fantastic game played in great spirit.”

Only two points separated the top twelve finishers in the midweek nine hole stableford on Kingfisher. Richard Reid pipped Janet Rees on countback with 18 points and Steve Mitchell headed a clutch of players a point behind.