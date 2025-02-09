Lewes continued their tradition of late drama as they scored in the 89th minute but then conceded four minutes later to lose 3-2 to opportunistic visitors Potters Bar Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After bouncing back to form with a win over Hastings United and recent draws at high-flying Dover Athletic and Cray Valley Paper Mills, there was expectation that Lewes’ return to the Dripping Pan would be a successful one.

They found it more difficult in reality against a well-organised and tactically fluid Bar team, who alternated between a three and four-man defence and took all of their big chances to nab the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was in spite of plenty of Rooks possession and some promising performances from their attacking talents, who only lacked a killer touch to muster more than the two goals that represented their best return for seven games.

Lewes line up to take on Potters Bar | Picture: James Boyes

When the sides originally met back in late September, Lewes were riding high off an eight-match unbeaten run and were top of the Isthmian Premier Division.

Potters Bar cruelly ended that run with an emphatic 5-0 win, which Lewes manager Craig Nelson argued did not reflect the course of the game.

After finally breaking a 10-match winless run last weekend, Lewes were back with revenge on their minds at the Dripping Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their line-up showed just one changed from their midweek 0-0 draw at Cray Valley Paper Mills, with Omaru King coming in for his first Rooks start in place of Tolu Ladapo.

Lewes celebrate their second equaliser | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes suffered a poor start, however, when Potters Bar nipped in for a lead after just three minutes.

As the visitors broke down the right, they worked the ball to Harvey Steel and the right-back took an accurate low shot which beat Toby Bull and left Izzy Jones in all sorts of trouble, with the Lewes left-back unable to get rid before his miscued clearance trickled marginally over the line.

Chances were few and far between for a long spell afterwards, but Lewes were the more creative and dynamic side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Potters Bar’s predominantly three-man defensive set-up made things tough for lone striker Danny Bassett to make much headway, an enforced substitution – with midfielder Alfie Allen going off for Hassan Jalloh – bolstered the Rooks’ attacking numbers.

Shae Hutchinson was a regular threat with his pace and King dragged defenders out of position with some smart movement, but it was hard to penetrate the Scholars’ box.

In the 40th minute, all of these talents combined to make the breakthrough for the Rooks.

King broke into space on the left and worked the ball inside, where Jalloh’s intelligent run across the box was spotted by Marcus Sablier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalloh sent in a speculative low cross from the right and with Bassett confusing one defender, Hutchinson nipped in ahead of the other to tap in and make it 1-1.

This certainly perked up the game, and with tackles and slips flowing on a pitch without much grass coverage, there was a rush of yellow cards too.

In the 45th minute, however, Lewes let their foothold go.

A tidy Potters Bar move saw them play through the lines and work Khale Da Costa into space on the left of the 18-yard box.

Da Costa took aim, in eerily similar fashion to the goal Horsham’s Ola Ogunwamide had scored against the Rooks a month prior, and curled the ball beautifully past Bull into the top-right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the tale of Lewes’ first half had been familiar, with the visitors being ever so slightly superior, then the story of the second half was even more like clockwork.

Lewes put all the pressure on, and for a long while found it difficult to test the most important man on the pitch – visiting goalkeeper Cian Moore.

On this occasion, Hutchinson was targeted down the left but struggled to deliver a telling cross as he preferred to cut in on his stronger right foot.

Bassett tried to force the effort with an energetic performance, while there was a change out wide as Ladapo again joined the fray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were rare opportunities for Potters Bar – with an early backpass letting down Bull and almost allowing Adams to lob the ‘keeper from 25 yards – but these were not taken either.

Continuing the familiar feel, when faced with the danger of defeat, Lewes reverted to a three-at-the-back system.

In the 74th minute, Ethan Kaiser and Calvin Ekpiteta joined the action, with the midfield effectively sidelined as Lewes hooked the ball forward to their five attackers; Bassett, Hutchinson, Ladapo, Jalloh and Ekpiteta.

Lewis Finney even joined afterwards, but the equation remained the same, that Lewes lacked the special touch to put their visitors to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some half-chances, with Potters Bar captain Ronnie Henry sending a header over the bar from a corner, but the game was stuck in a quagmire where both sides knew added time would bring the greatest drama.

Duly, the familiar late equaliser then arrived.

In the 89th minute, practically from nowhere, Finney was the recipient of a beautiful pass into his stride on the left of the six-yard box, and matched it by firing an even better first-time volley off the left post to beat Moore.

With a Potters Bar headloss as manager Max Mitchell was booked for his protests, Lewes almost pulled off the ultimate escape job.

Three minutes later, a wonderful slide-rule pass set Ekpiteta away, and with the ball squared to Ladapo, it was only a heroic Louie Henry block that prevented Lewes from converting into an open goal.

Instead, it was heartbreak a minute later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potters Bar won a corner from the left and Da Costa fooled everyone by delivering a deep inswinger, which Ekpiteta could only head onto the crossbar before Lewes cleared as far as Joe Re.

The Potters Bar midfielder belted the ball at goal and beat the pack of bodies to spark wild away celebrations, with the score 3-2 with just two added minutes remaining.

Despite Lewes throwing everyone forward, having a penalty shout and then being denied only by Moore’s bravery to stop a clear-cut chance from six yards, that was all that would be written from another pulsating end at the Dripping Pan.

Lewes dropped a place to 12th in the table after the result, and remain in the relegation picture while still just 11 points above 19th-placed Hendon, who have two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks next head to joint-leaders Billericay Town for an daunting contest next Saturday, kicking off at 3pm at the New Lodge (CM12 9SA).

Lewes: Bull; Warren, Meeres, Spinks, Jones (Ekpiteta, 74’); Antonio (Kaiser, 74’), Allen (Jalloh, 15’); Hutchinson (Finney, 82’), Sablier, King (Ladapo, 62’); Bassett (C).