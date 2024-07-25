Additions put Hassocks FC in good shape as new Southern Combination season starts
and live on Freeview channel 276
With brother Lewis now added to the management team the Robins hope for a fine follow-up season to last season’s play-off place.
Westlake said the Robins squad had come together nicely.
"You will always lose a few but we have been pleased with how many have stuck with the club from last season. Those players are only going to be get better following the experience of last season,” said the manager.
"We have supplemented those players with a mix of young and experienced players we hope will add quality to the side.
Westlake said of his brother’s new role: “We’re really pleased to have Lewis as part of the management team. He will be a great addition alongside Jordan Wilson who will continue in his role from last season.
"We will be supported by Darren Budd who will bring plenty of experience and quality, not just to the playing side but the management side as well.”
Friendlies have included wins over Montpelier Villa and Burgess Hill Town.
“The Ann John Trophy game v Burgess Hill was a fantastic day,” Westlake said. “The most important part is raising money for a great cause which is very close to Dave John’s heart. A big thanks goes to Burgess Hill for their continued support.”
The league opens at home to Saltdean and Bexhill, Westlake saying: “We are excited to get going but we know it is a very long and hard season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.