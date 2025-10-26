AFC Fishbourne 1 Goring CC FC 3

Goring travelled to West Sussex Premier side AFC Fishbourne in the Malcom Simmonds Cup second round.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goring started brightly with captain Todor Bankov firing just over after 7 minutes following good play from Ben Crack, then a pinpoint cross from Dan Wilson found Bambo who shot narrowly wide. On 13 minutes a Bankov free kick brought a fine save from the Fishbourne goalkeeper and further pressure saw Goring take a well deserved lead after 20 minutes when another cross from Wilson again found Bambo who made no mistake from ten yards.

Fishbourne reacted well from this setback and twice went close, forcing fine saves from the Goring keeper Kieran Gillard. The game was now wide open with chances falling at both ends, but it was Goring who went further ahead on 32 minutes when a Sam Sibthorpe pass found Bambo who calmly slotted home from just inside the box. This was followed by an unstoppable 25 yard free kick from Bankov on 40 minutes to make the score 3-0 at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Fishbourne reduce the arrears with a penalty by Bradley Hounsome in the 60th minute but Goring continued their dominance of the game with Luke Tate, Jarvis Ryan and David Wilcox all going close before the game ended with a well deserved 3-1 win to Goring and a place in the quarter final.