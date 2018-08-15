AFC Ringmer bring community feel back to The Caburn

The Caburn ground, Ringmer will welcome new residents for the 2018/19 season following the withdrawal of Ringmer FC from the Southern Combination Football League.

AFC Ringmer, of the Mid Sussex Football League, will be playing home fixtures at the ground following the unfortunate demise of Ringmer FC.

AFC Ringmer Chairman Ian Linstrem commented “The aim of AFC Ringmer has always been to provide the local community with the opportunity to play football and enjoy the benefits of being a part of vibrant social club. With a first team currently playing in the Mid Sussex Premier (one division below Ringmer FC’s former status) there is an opportunity for players to compete at a high level, whilst the 2nd and 3rd team provide local players with the opportunity to participate at a level appropriate to their ability and stage of development.

"We hope that this gives a platform for Ringmer Rovers Junior Football Club players to progress into adult football.”

The move to The Caburn has coincided with a strengthening off the pitch. For the coming season Oli Gibson is joined as co-1st team manager by UEFA-B coach and current player Dave Altendorff.

Oli said “Dave joining the management team is another positive step as we look to improve on two progressive seasons in the Mid Sussex Premier. Dave’s coaching excellence will help all players in the club develop technically and tactically, and there are signs of this already happening on the pitch as the 1st team rounded off a challenging six game pre-season schedule with four wins against strong opposition” with Dave adding “I am delighted that Oli has invited me to join him on the coaching staff this season and I am really looking forward to the season ahead. We have a great squad of players, in addition to a superb team of committee members who work tirelessly behind the scenes, and now we have a place to call our home which will no doubt help with our ambitions on and off the pitch”.

Mark Hutchings and Nick Leftley will continue to manage the 2nd team, whilst Tom Argent and Luke Priddy will continue to manage the 3rd team.

The club have also benefitted from club secretary Dave Manning’s administrative endeavours with the award of FA Charter Club status, and the receipt of a “Retain the Game” FA grant which will enable the club to form stronger links with the community.

AFC Ringmer’s MSFL Premier Division season commences with a home fixture on Saturday 18th August, 14:00 ko vs Balcombe FC. The 2nds and 3rds will continue to play preseason friendly fixtures until their respective seasons commence in September. All AFC Ringmer fixtures are free entry, with the clubhouse and tea/snack bar open during and after the games.

Keep up to date with AFC Ringmer via Facebook and @AFCRingmer on Twitter.