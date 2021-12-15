AFC Uckfield Town hit for six as Littlehampton Town march on

Action from AFC Uckfield Town's SCFA RUR Cup clash with Littlehampton Town. Picture courtesy of Will Hugall

A youthful Uckers side was always likely to find it tough against the SCFL Premier Division’s form side, and so it proved as the Marigolds’ George Gaskin and Joe Benn both plundered hat-tricks.

In truth, the hosts dominated throughout and could’ve grabbed even more goals, with Uckfield failing to register a shot on target amidst seemingly constant defending.

The scoring began in the eighth minute, when the Uckers had started promisingly but gave Gaskin too much room to convert from a clever backheeled assist.

Gaskin notched his second in the 30th minute after Benn sucked in the Uckfield defence and teed up his partner, and the Golds’ co-manager then completed his hat-trick in the 45th minute with a cheeky chip over Jason Tibble.

In the first minute of first-half added time, Benn began his assault by converting a square pass from the right.

He added to his tally in the 51st minute by tapping in from close range, but was kept waiting to gain a match ball of his own until the 85th minute, when Lucas Pattenden set him up for a sweeping finish into the bottom left corner.

In between these converted chances, Littlehampton struck the woodwork through Adam Hunt, Benn, Pattenden and an Uckfield defensive header, while Tibble made three incredible stops in the match to prevent any further misery.

Uckfield battled willingly throughout, though, and should take heart as they play the rest of their football this season entirely in the SCFL Premier Division.

Littlehampton, four-time winners of the RUR Cup, continue to the quarter-finals as they continue to fight on three fronts this season.