AFC Uckfield Town set to play catch-up with Hassocks in SCFL Premier Division

One month on from the postponement of the original fixture between the sides, AFC Uckfield Town are aiming to take full advantage of struggling Hassocks when they meet tonight.

The Uckers will want to return to winning ways, and will certainly know better than to underestimate their opponents, after being held to a 1-1 draw at 17th-placed East Preston last weekend.

Hassocks currently sit 18th and are one of the most consistent outfits in the division.

The Robins are currently in their 25th consecutive season at English football’s ninth tier, and are always capable of providing an upset.

Tonight's hosts have only failed to score five times and, while they have only managed more than two goals twice this term, they remain very capable in front of goal.

Hassocks have struggled at the back so far this season, conceding 46 goals since their last clean sheet, against Meridian VP, on September 1st - a rate of 3.54 per game.

The Uckers, despite having their seven-match winning run ended last weekend, still have an incredibly impressive run of recent form heading into this fixture.

Unbeaten in eight matches – their longest run since August to September of 2018 – and having scored in 19 consecutive games, Anthony Storey’s side show few signs of letting up.

Trailing fourth by just six points, they have three league fixtures to try and improve on their current standing of 13th before they next continue their cup involvements.

They will certainly hope to make inroads into that gap tonight, and extend a run of seven wins from their last ten meetings with the Robins.