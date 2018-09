Three goals in the last 10 minutes condemned AFC Uckfied Town to defeat in the FA Cup.

Callum Smith's 41st minute strike gave Uckers the lead and that's how it lasted until the 81st minute.

But any hopes of a replay were dashed when Dartford scored again in the 86th and 89th minutes.

