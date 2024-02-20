AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 0 - HALF-TIME: Goalless first 45 minutes at Cherry Red Records Stadium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kellan Gordon, Harry Forster and Klaidi Lolos – who all made an impact as substitutes in the Forest Green Rovers win on Saturday – came in to replace Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell and Jeremy Kelly, who were all on the bench.

And it was Forster who looked a threat from the off and it was one of his penetrating runs which set up Crawley’s first attack, but the promising move ended with Liam Kelly’s shot being blocked.

The Dons looked dangerous going forward – like they did at the Broadfield Stadium in December – and it took a good recovery from Harry Ransom to deny Josh Kelly a chance when it looked like he would run clear of the Reds defender.

Kellan Gordon started against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

It was Forster who started the next attack for the Reds on 11 minutes but he was unceremoniously pushed over by Dons skipper Armani Little , who was booked by ref Scott Tallis.

The home side nearly took the lead on 16 minutes when they were handed a free-kick in a dangerous position after Jay Williams fouled Omar Bugiel. But Little’s effort was well tipped over by Corey Addai.

Josh Kelly then took advantage of a Harry Ransom slip before firing wide before Little had another effort from a free-kick, but this it went wide.

It was starting to be a bit more end-to-end and Crawley won two corners in quick succession but failed to take advantage. Former Red Tilley was having a quiet half but he came alive on 31 minutes and put in a dangerous cross, which Dion Conroy almost diverted into his own net.

Reds started to control the game towards the end of the first half and had a succession of corners but could not convert any into goals.