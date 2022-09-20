AFC Wimbledon 1, Crawley Town 0: Mazeed sent off as Reds go behind in EFL Trophy

Jack Powell was made captain while David Robson, before he goes off on international duty, Ben Wells, Brandon Mason, Ashley Nadesan, Mark Marshall, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Travis Johnson, David Bremang, and Mazeed all made starts.

Tom Fellows is the only player who started in the 1-0 defeat to Crewe at the weekend.

After a relatively quiet first 28 minutes, it all went wrong for the Reds as Mazeed was sent off after slipping in the area and handling the ball low to prevent Kyle Hudlin from scoring. Hudlin converted from the spot to give the home side the lead.

Mazeed Ogungbo was one of 10 chages to the starting line-up. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hudlin then missed a perfect opportunity with his head to double the hosts' lead just two minutes before the break but he was inches over.

There were 153 Reds fans who travelled to Plough Lane tonight.

Crawley got a bonus point in their first EFL Trophy game, beating Portsmouth on penalties after a 2-2 draw.