AFC Wimbledon 3, Crawley Town 2: Francillette and Powell score but 10-man Reds lose in EFL Trophy

Kevin Betsy made ten changes to his side as Jack Powell was made captain while David Robson, Ben Wells, Brandon Mason, Ashley Nadesan, Mark Marshall, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Travis Johnson, David Bremang, and Mazeed all made starts.

Tom Fellows was the only player who started in the 1-0 defeat to Crewe at the weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a relatively quiet first 28 minutes, it all went wrong for the Reds as Mazeed was sent off after slipping in the area and handling the ball low to prevent Kyle Hudlin from scoring. Hudlin converted from the spot to give the home side the lead.

Hudlin then missed a perfect opportunity with his head to double the hosts' lead just two minutes before the break but he was inches over.

James Tilley and Ludwig Francillette replaced Marshall and Bremang at half-time as Reds looked to fight back.

And on 59 minutes they did fight back when skipper Powell equalised. After a really strong start to the half, the midfielder's low effort from outside the box deflected past William Jääskeläinen.

Despite Reds dominating the second half, on 76 minutes the home side regained the lead when Ayoub Assal scored against the run of play.

Mazeed Ogungbo was one of 10 chages to the starting line-up. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And three minutes later it looked like game over as Kwaku Frimpong made it 3-1. The club tweeted: “Two quickfire goals for Wimbledon look to have put this game to bed.”

With the last kick of the game, Ludwig Francillette volleyed home to make it 3-2.

There were 153 Reds fans who travelled to Plough Lane tonight.

Crawley got a bonus point in their first EFL Trophy game, beating Portsmouth on penalties after a 2-2 draw.