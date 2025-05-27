AFC Wimbledon beat Walsall in League One Play-off final - this is when Crawley Town find out their fixtures for 2025/26 season
One team they will not be playing is AFC Wimbledon. Johnnie Jackson’s side, which features former Red James Tilley, experienced what Scott Lindsey and his mean did last season by winning the League Two play-off final on Sunday.
Myles Hippolyte’s goal was enough for the Dons to beat Walsall at Wembley and secure their place in League One next season.
The only place in League Two to be decided is the winner of the National League final between Southend United and Oldham, who face each other on Sunday, June 1.
Once it’s all decided, Reds fans will be looking forward to fixture release day.
When is Fixture Release Day for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two?
This falls on Thursday, June 26, with fixtures released at 12noon and every Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two team will find out their schedule for the new campaign.
When does the 2025/26 season get underway?
The 2025/26 season will kick off over the weekends of August 1-3 in League One and League Two and August 8-10 in the Championship.
The scheduled 46 rounds of League matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.
When will the Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy draws be made?
Fixture Release Day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup (4.30pm) and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage (2.30pm).
EFL key dates 2025/26
Fixture Release Date
Thursday 26 June 2025 at 12:00pm
EFL Opening Weekends
League One and League Two: Friday 1 August – Sunday 3 August
Championship: Friday 8 August – Sunday 10 August
Final games of the regular season
Weekend of 2/3 May 2026
Carabao Cup
Round One Draw – Thursday 26 June 2025
Round One – w/c 11 August 2025
Final – Sunday 22 March 2026
Vertu Trophy
Group Stage Draw – Thursday 26 June 2025
Matchday One – w/c 1 September 2025
Final – Sunday 12 April 2026
Championship Play-Off Final – Saturday 23 May 2026
League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2026
League Two Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2026