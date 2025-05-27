James Tilley celebrates at Wembley. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Just one more game and Crawley Town will know all their League Two opponents for the 2025/26 season.

One team they will not be playing is AFC Wimbledon. Johnnie Jackson’s side, which features former Red James Tilley, experienced what Scott Lindsey and his mean did last season by winning the League Two play-off final on Sunday.

Myles Hippolyte’s goal was enough for the Dons to beat Walsall at Wembley and secure their place in League One next season.

The only place in League Two to be decided is the winner of the National League final between Southend United and Oldham, who face each other on Sunday, June 1.

Once it’s all decided, Reds fans will be looking forward to fixture release day.

When is Fixture Release Day for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two?

This falls on Thursday, June 26, with fixtures released at 12noon and every Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two team will find out their schedule for the new campaign.

When does the 2025/26 season get underway?

The 2025/26 season will kick off over the weekends of August 1-3 in League One and League Two and August 8-10 in the Championship.

The scheduled 46 rounds of League matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.

When will the Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy draws be made?

Fixture Release Day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup (4.30pm) and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage (2.30pm).

EFL key dates 2025/26

Fixture Release Date

Thursday 26 June 2025 at 12:00pm

EFL Opening Weekends

League One and League Two: Friday 1 August – Sunday 3 August

Championship: Friday 8 August – Sunday 10 August

Final games of the regular season

Weekend of 2/3 May 2026

Carabao Cup

Round One Draw – Thursday 26 June 2025

Round One – w/c 11 August 2025

Final – Sunday 22 March 2026

Vertu Trophy

Group Stage Draw – Thursday 26 June 2025

Matchday One – w/c 1 September 2025

Final – Sunday 12 April 2026

Championship Play-Off Final – Saturday 23 May 2026

League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2026

League Two Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2026