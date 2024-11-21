Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Women comfortably beat AFC Wimbedeon 2-0 to continue their good run of form in the National League southern premier division.

After a tremendous 7-0 win last weekend against MK Dons, Lewes FC women were back in action, this time against fourth placed AFC Wimbledeon at The Dripping Pan.

It was a fairly even start where both sides saw similar amounts of the ball but the hosts began to grow in the game and created some dangerous chances.

With the sound of the drums in the background, Lois Roche had an effort from range which went wide of the post and then Paula Howells also attempted an audacious strike but slipped at the vital moment.

Lewes celebrate one of the goals that saw off AFC Wimbledon | Picture: James Boyes

Goalkeeper Emily Moore was called into action to keep the scoreline level with a brilliant recovery save.

The Rooks soon took a deserved lead when Howells intercepted a pass and her left footed-strike from outside the box snuck in at the near post.

Lewes did not sit back after taking the lead and contiued to create chances. Sammy Quayle played a perfect through pass that sliced opens Wimbledeon’s defence into Olivia Carpenter who forced a good save from Rose Kite.

On the verge of half-time, Sydeny Schreimaier opened up the Dons defence once again with a through ball and Quayle with ease, took it around the goalkeeper and passed it into an empty net.

Lewes celebrate against AFC Wimbledon | Picture: James Boyes

Through balls seemed to be a Wimbledeon weakness and Lewes continued to utilize this in the second half with Hannah Mackenzie being forced into a vital last ditch challenge to deny Quayle a strike at goal.

Chances continued to come for The Rooks, Maddie Brant’s perfectly hit low drilled strike forced Kite to make a smart stop before Roche saw her volley fly over the bar.

Brant almost added a third for the hosts with a brilliant solo run but her effort smashed past the wrong side of the post and then Layla Proctor almost chipped the keeper with a looping header but Kite recovered at the last minute to claim it.

Wimbledon had caused little trouble for Moore in the Lewes goal however she was forced to respond when Ashlee Hincks attempted a strike from range.

At the death, tempers began to flare by the visitors who began fouling recklessly but Rooks stayed calm and ran out deserved 2-0 winners.

They will now look ahead to their FA Cup tie this Sunday against AFC Sudbury at The Dripping Pan.