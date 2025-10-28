After Lewes beat Corsham 4–0, the scoreline that matters is still £23.5million to £6.1

At the Dripping Pan on Sunday afternoon, the terraces shimmered with a sea of signs, bold black “=” symbols held aloft by fans of all ages. The message was unmistakable: equality.

As the referee blew the whistle to start the match, both sets of players stood still. For 21 seconds, the ball lay motionless after the first kick. Players folded their arms; supporters stayed silent, the “=” placards still raised.

Twenty-one seconds for 1921 - the year the Football Association banned women’s football from its pitches, calling it “unsuitable for females.” The ban lasted fifty years. At the time, the women’s game was drawing bigger crowds than the men’s.

Only when the silence ended did the game begin, to a roar that rolled down the Pan’s terraces.

A Match Framed by Principle

Lewes Women’s 4–0 win over Corsham Town in the FA Cup’s first round might look routine, a National League Premier side beating a team from the South West Regional League, but everything about the day was symbolic and charged with purpose.

For half an hour, the visitors from Wiltshire held firm, defending with heart and organisation. Then Lewes found their rhythm: sharp passing, patient probing, a breakthrough goal and more goals followed. At half-time it was 3–0.

The second half belonged to Corsham’s 16-year-old goalkeeper, who produced a string of brave saves and drew applause from the home fans. A late Lewes goal made it 4–0, the statement made before kick-off was just as vital as the score line.

Lewes Women were hosting visiting fans from Brighton’s She Gulls group, they held their “=” banners high - WSL supporters standing alongside Lewes in solidarity for equal pay across football, that was a strong message.

Among those joining the demonstration were 25 players from Gals FC, a community club from London that runs inclusive women’s and non-binary football sessions for all abilities. Known for championing equality and representation on and off the pitch, they travelled down to Lewes for the game and stood shoulder to shoulder with home fans during the 21-second protest - “=” signs raised, voices united. Their presence underlined that this fight isn’t just Lewes’s alone, but one shared across the whole grassroots game.

The Score That Also Matters

Because the day’s most telling statistic wasn’t 4–0. It was £23.5 million to £6.1 million - the gulf between the men’s and women’s FA Cup prize funds.

Even after recent uplifts, the men’s competition still commands nearly four times as much total prize money. A men’s team winning in the first round proper earns more than ten times what a women’s side does at the same stage.

In 2023, Lewes Women reached the quarter-finals and earned £45,000. A men’s team at the same point earned £450,000.

That disparity is what Lewes FC’s Equal FA Cup campaign is fighting to change.

The Equal FA Cup Campaign - Simple, Fair, Radical

Launched in 2019, the campaign proposes a transparent model called Prize Per Fixture (PPF). Every tie, in both Cups, would be worth the same base amount, split 75% to the winner and 25% to the loser, with modest increases by round to keep the integrity of the competition.

The total FA Cup budget wouldn’t need to grow, just to be shared differently. Every club, men’s or women’s, would be rewarded fairly, and the competition would finally live up to its slogan:The Cup for All.

“It’s not about taking from men’s football,” Lewes FC say. “It’s about valuing every fixture equally.”

The Pyramid Problem

The FA Cup is sold as a tournament where anyone can dream, yet most of its rewards go to those who least need them. Lewes’s research shows roughly two-thirds of the men’s prize fund ends up with Premier League clubs, sides already awash with broadcast money.

For community-run women’s teams and men’s non-league clubs, a cup run can make or break a season. Under the PPF model, early rounds would receive far higher payments, while later rounds would see small reductions. Losing sides would still earn enough to cover travel, matchday and staging costs - sometimes the difference between surviving and folding.

The Protest That Spoke Volumes

That’s why the 21-second standstill resonated so deeply. It wasn’t just a gesture to history; it was a demand not to repeat it.

The 1921 FA ban drove women’s football underground for half a century. Its impact is still felt: the women’s FA Cup remains vastly under-funded, its early rounds played in near anonymity, its winners’ purse less than a quarter of the men’s.

As the silence ended on Sunday, the roar was visceral. The message, written across hundreds of “=” signs, was unmistakable: equality isn’t a request - it’s overdue.

From the Pan to the Grassroots

When money reaches the grassroots, it lifts the whole game. Better pitches, safer facilities, proper coaching and access for all - from girls’ academies to walking-football groups.

An equal FA Cup would strengthen that foundation. Equality, in this context, isn’t ideology; it’s sustainability.

“They Don’t Even Need It”

The Premier League’s collective income now exceeds £6 billion a year. Some clubs earn more from a single overseas deal than the entire FA Cup prize fund, yet still collect the largest share.

“They don’t even need it,” one Lewes supporter said, still holding his “=” placard after full-time. “Half the time they don’t even play their first teams. Let’s support the clubs who actually care about the Cup.”

That feeling is spreading. Brighton’s WSL fans, and Gals FC joining Lewes on Sunday showed the campaign isn’t niche it’s a movement across football’s spectrum.

Restitution, Not Charity

The Equal FA Cup campaign isn’t asking for favours; it’s asking for fairness - and for restitution after decades of structural neglect.

When the FA banned women’s football in 1921, it erased half the sport’s potential for fifty years. The PPF model, Lewes argue, could fix that without costing the FA a penny more:

Equal Prize Per Fixture ≈ £23,800 before weighting

before weighting 75/25 split per match

split per match Modest round-by-round increase to preserve prestige

Fairness, in other words, can be calculated - if the will exists.

The Road Ahead

Since 2019, Lewes have pushed and persisted. Their polite stubbornness has already nudged the FA to raise women’s Cup funding in 2022 and 2024 - but the gap remains.

What’s changed is visibility. The 21-second protest, the sea of “=” signs, the WSL fans on the terraces, these images travel. By Sunday evening, #EqualFACup posts were being shared on social media.

After the match, one Lewes director summed it up:

“It wasn’t about us winning 4–0. It was about every player who never got to play, every girl who was told no, and every club still waiting to be treated fairly.”

A Cup Worth Fighting For

The FA Cup’s magic lies in its universality - the idea that anyone, anywhere, can dream. But dreams need resources.

The Equal FA Cup campaign offers a blueprint for restoring that spirit: equal opportunity, equal value, and recognition that football’s strength comes from its roots.

After all the FA is responsible for growing grass roots football, and what better way than to support grass roots football, rather than billionaire owners of Premier League clubs.

Because the real trophy isn’t silver. It’s fairness.

And equality - like the Cup itself - belongs to everyone.

