If anyone expected Chichester City’s bid for a play-off berth for a second successive season to fizzle out, they should have known better.

Despite injuries starting to hit their small squad as they near the end of a long season, the team keep churning out results.

And given the progress they have made in recent years – and the odds they have defied in getting anywhere near the top end of the Isthmian premier division – that should surprise no-one. The latest success was last Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Lewes, which came courtesy of a Lloyd Rowlatt opener, a 40-yard special from Lewis Rustell and a strike by Joe Clarke.

The three points left Miles Rutherford’s team still in sixth spot, just two points behind Dover Athletic in the battle for fifth place, the final play-off spot.

Chi City take on Lewes | Picture: Neil Holmes

If City can keep pace with the Kent side until the final day, April 26, it will set up a great battle between the two sides. who meet that day at Oaklands Park.

Rutherford said: “Our first-half performance against Lewes was one of our best displays of the season.

"We asked the players to play a certain way and they followed it to the letter. It was different sort of press – basically we let Lewes have the ball at the back but not further forward.

"Although it was only 1-0 at half-time, we’d had so much control. In the second half we weren’t as good but added more goals.”

City have been without first-choice keeper Kieran Magee, full-back and captain Rob Hutchings and top scorer Jimmy Wild for the past couple of games.

But they’ve managed to replace them in the starting line-up and record wins over Sussex rivals Hastings and Lewes.

Rutherford and coaches Darin Killpartrick and Danny Potter are delighted with the recent efforts of a squad they say have been tested to the limit all season.

Rutherford admitted: “We’d struggle to cope with any more injuries. We’re that close to a major problem.”

Next up come two away games for City.

They go to Hendon on Saturday, when the hosts will be desperately needing points to scramble clear of the relegation zone, then a week later comes a trip to Chatham.