Steyning Town boss Gerry Murphy said some extra aggression helped his team secure FA Cup progress at the expense of Crawley Down Gatwick.

Alfie Rogers and Mark Goldson (2) got the goals as the Barrowmen came from behind to win the preliminary round tie.

Steyning have been handed a home first qualifying round tie with Merstham on August 31. Merstham beat them on the opening day of the Isthmian south east season.

The Crawley Down Gatwick tie at the Shooting Field started with CDG being the better side and they scored early on through striker Josh Alder. However, Steyning responded in the second half as Alfie Rogers took advantage of a fumble by keeper Alex Bellingham.

Mark Goldson picks up the MoM award after Steyning beat CDG | Picture: Steyning Town CFC

Three minutes later Steyning took the lead as Rogers set up substitute Mark Goldson to rifle his shot high into the net. With substituties injecting energy into the side, Goldson hooked the ball over his shoulder and into the net following a scramble from a corner kick.

Manager Murphy said of the cup win: “We weren’t playing so well in the first half, so at half-time we changed our formation to match theirs and we asked the players to be more aggressive.

"In the second half we put balls into the box and within six or seven minutes we were 2-1 in front and we were a much better side.

“Mark (Goldson) has been brilliant for me. I think he was one of the players who was quite influential last season. He’s been really good for me in pre-season, he always puts a shift in. We need to protect him as we’ve only got a small squad and we need to rotate the squad in the right way.”

Littlehampton celebrate taking the lead against Faversham - but they ended losing 3-2 | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Murphy said the coaching staff were working to solve the problem of Steyning starting games too slowly.

And looking ahead to the tie with Merstham, he said: “I think it will be a tough game, but it's at home and we know what they’ve got and they know what we’ve got.

"We didn’t think we were far off getting something out of the game against them last time. We might have to plan a few different things to make sure we get a result.”

Lancing were one of three Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette area sides in the preliminary round of the Cup – but the other two lost.

Littlehampton hosted Faversham Town, with the Marigolds narrowly losing 3-2.

A 19th minute goal from Alex Laing put them in front, but a sending-off minutes later for Golds’ Matt Astle helped Faversham back into the game, and they soon levelled through Fran Collin. The game remained level until Laing completed his double in the 67th minute, putting Littlehampton back in front.

Faversham left their response late but midfielder Sam Hasler scored to pull them level late on and Collin had the last say as he scored in added time to take Faversham through to the qualifying round.

Lancing hosted Athletic Newham in a match where all six goals came in the first half. The Lancers opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Harry Docherty, butr a crazy ten minutes was sufficient for the away side to turn the game around in brutal fashion, as Newham scored four goals.

Lancing were awarded a penalty before half-time after a foul by Athletic Newham’s Rodney Dame, which Docherty converted to make it 4-2.

This was to be the last goal of the match, as the second half was played out in a calmer fashion with Newham reaching the FA Cup qualifying round for the first time in the club’s history.

Saturday brings FA Trophy preliminary round action, with Littlehampton hosting Rayners Lane, Lancing playing Southall and Steyning travelling to South Park.