Crawley Town are in danger of being left adrift after another defeat at the weekend.placeholder image
Crawley Town are in danger of being left adrift after another defeat at the weekend.

AI predicts final League One table as Crawley Town look to chase down Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 14:26 BST
Crawley Town are in need of a win or two to get back in touch with those above the relegation zone.

Another highly frustrating defeat at the weekend leaves the Reds trailing Peterborough United by six points, though they do have a game in hand.

Crawley hosts Stevenage tomorrow night with Peterborough face a tough away day at Charlton Athletic.

So will Crawley have enough quality to play their way out of trouble? Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.

105pts (+44)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

86pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBristol RoversPeterborough UnitedPeterboroughCrawleyCharlton Athletic
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice