Another highly frustrating defeat at the weekend leaves the Reds trailing Peterborough United by six points, though they do have a game in hand.

Crawley hosts Stevenage tomorrow night with Peterborough face a tough away day at Charlton Athletic.

So will Crawley have enough quality to play their way out of trouble? Here is where they are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of JeffBet – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.

1 . Birmingham City 105pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Stockport County 86pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images