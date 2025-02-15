Brighton's artists have been out in force painting a mural of Kaoru Mitoma to show their belief in the player.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Painted last year, by local artists, the mural depicts the 27-year-old alongside Brighton & Hove Albion's previous manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Mitoma has come under some criticism in the past, having struggled to get much past the keeper despite showing endless passion and energy on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New manager Fabian Hürzeler showed his belief in the winger having reportedly turned down a £90m bid from Al Nassr on deadline day in January.

Mitoma mural

His faith has paid off as within a matter of weeks Japanese Mitoma has scored twice against Man United and Chelsea, registering six goal contributions in six games.

In Friday's clash with Chelsea, he scored a goal hailed as 'Messi-like' as his control and skills set his team on their way to a 3-0 victory.

…

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/