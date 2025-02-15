Albion fans paint Kaoru Mitoma tribute
Painted last year, by local artists, the mural depicts the 27-year-old alongside Brighton & Hove Albion's previous manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Mitoma has come under some criticism in the past, having struggled to get much past the keeper despite showing endless passion and energy on the pitch.
New manager Fabian Hürzeler showed his belief in the winger having reportedly turned down a £90m bid from Al Nassr on deadline day in January.
His faith has paid off as within a matter of weeks Japanese Mitoma has scored twice against Man United and Chelsea, registering six goal contributions in six games.
In Friday's clash with Chelsea, he scored a goal hailed as 'Messi-like' as his control and skills set his team on their way to a 3-0 victory.
…
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/