A perfect evening: Gross

Pascal Gross said it was a dream come true and a perfect evening after scoring the goal that sealed Brighton's Premier League safety.

The German attacking midfielder netted his seventh goal of the season as Albion beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Amex last night.

The 26-year-old has been a stand-out signing for the Seagulls, after joining from Ingolstadt last summer, and was named the club's player of the season last month.

After scoring the goal to ensure Brighton will be in the top flight again next season, he said: "It's a dream come true - a win against Manchester United, to score the winner and to stay in the Premier League, it's a perfect evening."

Much was made of Albion's tough run-in to the season but they have collected five points from matches with Tottenham, Burnley and Manchester United to stay up with two games to spare and Gross said: "We believe in ourselves always and at home especially.

"We've played really good games at home and the last three games against the top six (Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United) we took seven points. That's no luck, that's hard work.

"We first know we have to work very hard in our shape, we have to be ready to play defensively and if you win the ball you can play offensively. We have 11 defenders first and then we look forward and try to attack."