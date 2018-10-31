A perfect October has given Brighton & Hove Albion momentum after they went back to basics - Johnny Cantor

Momentum. One definition is: the impetus gained by a moving object.

However, does momentum really exist in sport? What about confidence? Do players build it, lose it or are you just as good as your last or current performance? Or is it just luck?

It is probably for someone with better ‘A’ level grades than me to give a full compelling argument but as Brighton and Hove Albion head to Everton looking for a fourth straight 1-0 win in the Premier League you could argue that the Seagulls have momentum.

The perfect October with three wins, nine points and three clean sheets puts them in a comfortable 11th place with 14 points from the opening ten games.

It is usually at this point in the season that most managers will allow themselves to assess the campaign with a degree of honesty. However, former Everton defender Kevin Ratcliffe this week on Albion Unlimited on BBC Sussex warned mid-table clubs that the season is far from over and safety is far from assured.

Of course he is right but what signs can we take from the opening 26.3 per cent of the Premier League season?

Well it would certainly seem that there are a host of clubs that are a long way off the front-runners. The 40 point mark is unlikely to be required to guarantee safety this year.

Some teams are struggling to incorporate new signings while some are taking time to settle into the speed and pace of the league.

Chris Hughton’s side have ‘gone back to basics’ in recent weeks according to leading scorer Glenn Murray, and it has worked.

Admittedly they need to create more chances, they can’t rely on desperate defending every week and they want all their players to be fit and available but the squad continue to work as a unit and play for each other.

Teamwork is essential in most professions but in sport, even if you are an individual competitor, you rely on help from others. That help could come from team-mates, backroom and kitroom staff, board members, fans.

Someone once said you get by with a little help from your friends. I think they were right and so far it has held the Albion in good stead.

As an extra few words in this week’s column, I would like to send my best regards to everyone at or who follows Leicester City and the BBC local radio team.

After the show on Saturday it was tough to watch the scenes from the Foxes’ home stadium. They are familiar surroundings. I have presented The Final Whistle while the chairman’s helicopter left the pitch before and the crash occurred just by where I’ve parked the car ahead of a game.

Of course many of us in Sussex remember the events at Shoreham and we all know the impact it can have on the community. I will never forget the challenge of live broadcasting on that day and I am sure the whole area will come together in the East Midlands over the coming weeks, months and years.

Our thoughts and prayers go with you at such a difficult time.

