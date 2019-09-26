Aaron Connolly confident his and Brighton’s luck will improve at Chelsea

Aaron Connolly believes the goals will eventually come for him after a week of near misses for the young Brighton striker.

Connolly, 19, thought he’d opened his Premier League account for Albion last week at Newcastle.

He was introduced into the action at St James’ Park as a second half substitute. He was a lively presence and almost capped his display with a goal but his deft chip was acrobatically cleared off the line by home defender Fabian Schar in the 0-0 draw.

He was also unfortunate in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, when his stinging shot at the start of the second half crashed back off the crossbar.

The young striker however remains upbeat and will hope his fortunes will change tomorrow at Chelsea.

“It was a good performance but just unlucky to go out,” said the Irishman. “I’m disappointed with the one that hit the bar, it feels like it’s just not coming for me at the minute. Off the line last week, bar this week, so surely one has to go in soon. I’m just going to keep chipping away and if the chances do come I’ll keep being confident in front of goal and I’m sure one will eventually fly in.”

Brighton have six points from their first six Premier League matches. Performances have been impressive but the key is now to convert those into three points. Chelsea, who are 11th in the league table and thrashed Grimsby 7-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, will be a tough assignment for Connolly and co.

“It’s a big game isn’t it really, the performances have been there so it will come. It’s another away day.

“There’s fight in the changing room that we can start picking up wins. It’s a big one but I think it could be a good one. I’d like to think I’m taking my opportunities, maybe just add a couple of goals to it and that will come.

“It’s just about learning at the minute and hopefully I’m repaying the manager’s trust and I’d like to think I am at the minute.” Brighton will hope striker Glenn Murray (ankle) and Neal Maupay (knee) will be available for Chelsea. Leandro Trossard (groin), Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Leon Balogun and long-term long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo (knee) are all ruled out while concerns remain over Solly March (hamstring), Bernardo and Ezequiel Schelotto (knee).

Steven Alzate, who impressed on his Premier debut at Newcastle and was voted man of the match, will hope to retain his place.

Alzate, 21, started at left-wing back but switched to a more central position.