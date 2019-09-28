Aaron Mooy: Chelsea are a Champions League team...we can’t get too down by defeat

Aaron Mooy said Brighton gave it their all but were simply beaten by the better team following their 2-0 loss at Chelsea.

Brighton were outplayed for the majority of the match and a penalty from Jorginho, followed by a deflected effort from Willian sealed victory for Frank Lampard’s men.

“It’s against a big team away from home,” said Mooy. “It’s always going to be difficult. We gave it everything but they deserved to win.

“Chelsea pressed really well and they rarely gave us time to settle and have the ball to allow us to play our style of play.

“They pressure you all the time. You don’t get time to settle on the ball to knock it around a bit but they don’t give you long.

“They are the good team they ask you questions. If it is not working for them they do something different.”

It’s the first time this season Brighton have been dominated in the Premier League. Even during the 4-0 loss at Manchester City Brighton played well and created chances, but against Chelsea it was mainly one-way traffic.

Asked what the manager Graham Potter’s reaction was after the match, Mooy added, “He just said Chelsea were a good team and they deserved to win today but don’t get two down about it as they are a Champions League side.

“It’s football you can win, you can lose. It’s part of the job and you have just got to keep coming back by being strong mentally.”