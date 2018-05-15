Albion midfielder called up to England under-19 training camp

Young Brighton midfielder Max Sanders has been called up to the England under-19 squad for an upcoming training camp in Manchester.

The 19-year-old from Horsham will meet up with England for the camp ahead of this summer's European Under-19 Championship in Finland.

Sanders, who was a substitute for Albion's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United in March, said: “I’m buzzing to get the call-up. I’ve been working hard all season, so it’s really good to be recognised.

“You want to represent your country and it’s definitely the best thing that you can do in football.

“Simon (Rusk; under-23 manager) called me and said I was on standby, but then he pulled me to one side in training and told me I’d been selected for the final squad.

“It’s been an amazing year - with the first-team call-up being the highlight of it. Now I’ve been given this international call-up, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Sanders captained Albion's under-23 team in their 2-0 victory at Aston Villa in their promotion play-off on Saturday and added: “This season has been the most I’ve come on as a player, by a long way. I’ve improved both on and off the ball - things have really fallen into place for me.

“To captain the team, it’s an amazing feeling. I’m always proud to wear the armband for the club, as I’ve been here for 11 years now.

“Being promoted with the under-23s was amazing - we thoroughly deserved it. We’ve been together as a team all season and worked hard for one another.