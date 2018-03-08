Albion Nostalgia: Looking back on Brighton's draw at Everton in 1982

After last weekend’s heroics against Arsenal, Chris Hughton and his team head to Goodison Park for another crucial Premier League game.

Of all the away trips this season, this is the one we have been waiting for the longest. It was back in October, 1982, that we last played at Everton, when Mike Bailey was in charge at Albion. For the Toffees, the late Howard Kendall was at the start of his second season at the helm, beginning to build the team that would dominate English football later that decade.



A run of three wins in four games saw the Seagulls in 11th position, with Everton three points behind in 17th.



Bailey made three changes from the previous week’s win against Birmingham City, bringing in Don Shanks, Michael Robinson and Neil McNab, in place of Sammy Nelson, Gerry Ryan and Giles Stille.



Everton took the lead after 21 minutes when Albion’s dogged resistance was broken by Adrian Heath. Albion equalised a few minutes later when Michael Robinson converted a pinpoint cross from Gordon Smith.



Just after half-time, Everton went ahead when Steve Foster brought down David Johnson outside the area. A well-worked free-kick saw a powerful shot from Billy Wright sail into the net past Graham Moseley.



Everton piled on the pressure, but Albion continued to hold firm. Graham Sheedy headed over the bar, but Steve Foster was heroic in the Seagulls’ defence, clearing off the line and heading away another dangerous free-kick.



Albion came into things as the half wore on and got their reward on 80 minutes with the best goal of the game. Tony Grealish and Andy Ritchie worked the ball forward before passing to Jimmy Case wide on the right. He cut inside and let fly a left-foot curler that beat Neville Southall in the Everton goal. Jimmy enjoyed that one, silencing the crowd who remembered his heroics for the team across Stanley Park.



It was a good point for Albion, in front of Everton’s smallest crowd of the season, just over 17,500. Apart from a new stand behind the goal, Goodison Park has remained much the same in the 35 years since that game.



It is, of course, now an all-seater stadium but remains one of the few traditional old grounds left.

This of course will change when they move to their new stadium but for now, Albion fans will be travelling north with confidence. Everton struggled to break Burnley down last weekend and with rumblings from the stands, Albion could well capitalise.