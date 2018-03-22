Albion to enter Soccer Sevens in Hong Kong

Brighton & Hove Albion will make their debut at the annual Soccer Sevens in Hong Kong later this year.

The HKFC Citi seven-a-side tournament, which kicks off on May 18, sees 16 teams from around the world compete against each other on pitches that are 90 metres in length and 55 metres in length. There will be four groups of four teams, before the knock-out stages.

Albion under-23 manager Simon Rusk will select ten players from his squad to take part in the competition.

Last year's winners Leicester and three other English clubs, Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle, will also take part alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, Hong Kong FC and PSV Eindhoven.

Albion’s academy manager John Morling said: “Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club are honoured to be invited to the prestigious HKFC Citi Soccer Sevens.

“All the staff and players are looking forward to coming to what will be a brilliant experience both on and off the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to a totally different experience, playing Sevens against some of the world’s best teams, which will benefit our players’ development in their ambition to become senior professional footballers in the Premier League.”