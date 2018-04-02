Amex equals Goldstone record

Brighton's Amex Stadium equalled a Goldstone Ground attendance record on Saturday.

The crowd of 30,629 for Albion's match with Leicester was the 21st 30,000-plus league attendance at the Amex - equalling the amount they had in their entire history at the Goldstone Ground, where Brighton played from 1901 to 1997.

The Goldstone Ground. Picture by Mark Raven

Saturday’s attendance was Albion’s 13th 30,000-plus league home crowd of the season and ensured the Seagulls will average more than 30,000 across a campaign for the first time in their history.

The club’s previous highest average attendance across a season was 27,995 last year when the Seagulls were promoted from the Championship.

The old-time record from the Goldstone Ground was 25,264 in 1977/78.

