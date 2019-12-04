Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg to consult with Arsene Wenger before Brighton clash

Arsenal's interim manager Freddie Ljungberg admitted speaking to his former manager Arsene Wenger is on his to-do-list before facing Brighton on Thursday.

Ljungberg will take charge of Arsenal for the first time at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow night after he replaced previous manager Unai Emery.

Ljungberg oversaw his first match last weekend as Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at lowly Norwich City. He was a major player for Wenger's Arsenal between 1998 and 2007 and the Swede plans to speak to his old boss before taking on Brighton.

The new manager is determined to register his first three points on home soil against an Albion team who have lost their last three premier League matches against Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool. Brighton did however produce an improved display in their narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool last Saturday, while Arsenal have not won a league game for two months.

"I really would like to speak to him," said Ljungberg. "I have not had a chance, it has been a bit hectic but it is on my list.

"I have watched Brighton a little bit. They look good and have changed formations a lot. So we will see which formation they come with. They try to play, they play out (from the back).

"They look well organised but we need to impose our own game. We are at home, we will take into account how they play but I need to develop a game plan on how we play.

Wenger is pleased Ljungberg has the opportunity at Arsenal and said he is always willing to offer his advice and share his vast football knowledge. "My heart is with the club," said Wenger. "I want them to do well. I wish Freddie well. He is fantastically committed.

"He has been doing his job for a long time and he has got an opportunity. What we want in life is an opportunity. They should get him to work with his ideas and support him.

"I am always happy to help my former players and my former club. I will always be available."

Albion boss Graham Potter, who last week agreed an improved contract that takes him to 2025, added, “Arsenal are going through a transition after losing Mr Wenger, who had been there for over 20 years, and results haven’t gone as they would’ve liked with their previous coach.

“But they’re still a top club with high-quality footballers. Freddie Ljungberg is in charge and knows the game well, so we’re expecting another difficult contest.

“He has just had one game at Norwich, and will be looking to change some things again. It’s not easy to second guess that, so we just need to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re at the level we need to be to get a result at a top football club.”

“They’ve got wonderful attacking players with pace and creativity, including: [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Mesut] Ozil.

“They have somebody that in one pass can kill you, and then you’ve got the other two that can stretch the defenders. Arsenal teams have always had great creativity and the ability to build from the back and create chances that way.

“They’ve got some top players and we need to be respectful of that. But we want to be ourselves and take what we did well from the Liverpool match into this game.”