Away tie for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup

Dale Stephens scores in Brighton's FA Cup win against Crystal Palace last season. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst
Dale Stephens scores in Brighton's FA Cup win against Crystal Palace last season. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst

Brighton will travel to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The third round will take place on the weekend of Saturday January 5, with fixtures taking place between January 4 to 7.

The draw was made live on BBC One from Stamford Bridge. Teams who win in the FA Cup third round will receive £135,500 prize money.

The match falls in between Premier League games with West Ham and Liverpool for the Seagulls.

The full third round draw is:

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall/Sunderland


Millwall v Hull City


Gillingham v Cardiff City


Brentford v Oxford United


Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town


Manchester United v Reading


Everton v Lincoln City


Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham


Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers


Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers


Chelsea v Nottingham Forest


Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town


Derby County v Southampton


Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town


Bristol City v Huddersfield Town


Wrexham/Newport v Leicester City


Fulham v Oldham Athletic


Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City


Solihull Moors/Blackpool v Arsenal


Manchester City v Rotherham United


Bournemouth v Brighton


West Ham v Birmingham City


Woking v Watford


Burnley v Barnsley


QPR v Leeds United


Sheffield United v Barnet


Norwich City v Portsmouth


Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon


West Brom v Wigan


Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford

Wolves v Liverpool


Aston Villa v Swansea City

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace: The key points from Chris Hughton's pre-match press conference

Is Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace on TV, what's the team news, what are the odds?

Fantasy football tips: Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton and Bournemouth players among those to sign for Gameweek 15

Shane Duffy: Huddersfield win will mean nothing if Brighton don't back it up

Dunk hails Andone after full Brighton & Hove Albion debut

Huddersfield star says Brighton loan got his career back on track