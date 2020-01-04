'Awful, awful display' Brighton fans react after FA Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton and Hove Albion delivered a disappointing performance as they exited the FA Cup against Sheffield Wednesday at the Amex.

Fans were quite rughtly frustrated with the display and here we take a look on social media to gauge the reaction.

@GullsNyc

Not the best effort from the squad today. Seemed to view the #FACup as a distraction. A few peripheral players showed their rust. Need to be much better when back at it Saturday #BHAFC

@bhafcstateside

FT: #BHAFC 0-1 #SWFC

Awful, awful performance from the Seagulls today and we’re out of the #FACup.

@offtheIine

Glenn Murray isn’t in Brighton’s match day squad today to play Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, rumours are he could be off to Nottingham Forest in the next week or two. Would you take him in your team #NFFC fans? Proven premier league and Championship goal scorer! #BHAFC

@MikeKing14_

#21: #BHAFC 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - for anyone moaning about the under 18s getting a run out v Villa, they put a in a much better shift than a fair bunch of the team today

@wearebrighton

I'm quite glad Glenn didn't play today now. Imagine if his last ever Brighton start was as part of that shower? Would have been a terrible goodbye for a bloody fantastic man #BHAFC

@thegilbertros

Well, that was a of load of rubbish. Goes to show we miss Dunk, Propper and Trossard! Very disappointing to give up your Saturday for that poor effort! #BHAFC

@Charles_Noakes1

A midfield with Stephens and Gross in it is just too static not enough movement and variation in passes. Mooy Bissouma and Propper interlink so well. Hope that’s the starting midfield Saturday #BHAFC