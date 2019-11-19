Brighton and Hove Albion braced for double injury blow ahead of Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion are sweating on the fitness of two of their most influential attackers as they prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Albion's Leandro Trossard was ruled out of Belgium's 4-1 win against Russia last Saturday and will also miss tonight’s meeting with Cyprus in Brussels.

Trossard didn’t travel with Roberto Martinez's side to St Petersburg, and reports suggested he has picked up another groin injury. Trossard previously missed two months of the season with a groin problem sustained on international duty earlier this season but it's unclear at this stage if it's the same injury.

The ex-Genk captain, who signed for Brighton for £16m last summer, had impressed from the substitutes bench in the two home wins over Everton and Norwich. He started his first match since August at Manchester United and his absence against an in-form Leicester would be a huge blow for head coach Graham Potter.

Albion are also sweating on the fitness of their 19-year-old striker Aaron Connolly. Connolly was substituted last time out at Old Trafford due to a groin problem and was forced to withdraw from Ireland's last two internationals against New Zealand and Denmark.

Brighton will also be without their captain Lewis Dunk who is suspended for Leicester, while £20m summer signing Adam Webster remains sidelined with an ankle problem. Left back Bernardo could be back in contention after the international break as he makes progress from a knee problem. This Saturday however could be too for the Brazilian.

Leicester also have injury concerns of their own as their play maker James Maddison is struggling with a knock picked-up while on international duty with England.