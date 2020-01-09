Brighton and Hove Albion duo agree new deals ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United tests

Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new contract with the club, while Maya Le Tissier has signed her first-ever professional deal.

Le Tissier will put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract that runs until June 2022, while Walsh has extended her stay at the club until June 2021.

It’s a boost for Albion, who are ninth in the Women's Super League following their crucial 1-0 win against Liverpool last weekend, ahead of a very testing week.

This Sunday they welcome WSL leaders Arsenal to the People’s Pension Stadium, Crawley and on Wednesday they travel to Manchester United in the Continental League Cup.

Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said, “We are thrilled that both Maya and Megan have signed new deals with the club.

“Megan has been superb for us since arriving from Yeovil in the summer, and has produced some outstanding performances in goal.

“We have also been delighted with Maya’s progress this season, and she thoroughly deserves what we hope will be the first of many professional contracts in her career.”

Walsh arrived from Yeovil Town in July 2019, and has featured in 10 of Albion’s 11 FA Women’s Super League fixtures to date.

Le Tissier made her senior debut in a Continental League Cup match against Crystal Palace in December 2018.

She has made a total of 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season.