Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter sends a clear message to Aaron Mooy

Albion manager Graham Potter wants another influential display from midfielder Aaron Mooy against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium tomorrow (Sunday, 4.30pm).

Mooy delivered a man of the match performance in the memorable 2-1 triumph at Arsenal last Thursday and set-up Neal Maupay for an excellent winning goal.

Aaron Mooy delivered a man of the match display at Arsenal

Potter hope the Aussie international can now hit those levels on a consistent basis in the Premier League - starting with Wolves tomorrow.

Mooy, 29, had to be patient for his opportunity at Albion having arrived late in the summer transfer window. He just started to play himself into form but received a red card at Aston Villa. The man on loan from Huddersfield Town is now back to his best and display in north London saw many fans calling for a permanent signing.

“He was really good both defensively and offensively, and he really influenced the game," said Potter.

“He plays for the team and is unselfish, he’s a great lad. He had a bit of a setback with his sending off against Aston Villa, but he’s reacted in a fantastic way.

“It’s nice to see him enjoying his football because when he does that, you can see his quality.”

Albion are 13th in the Premier League table and face a tough challenge against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves They arrive at the Amex in fifth after an unbeaten November.

Potter said, "We’ve played five of the big six away already and that’s been a bit of a learning process. We have to start again now that Thursday has gone, because Wolves are having a wonderful season. They’re doing well in the league, are on a good run and into the knockout rounds in Europe, so they’ve done fantastically well and we’ll have to be ready again.

“I respect where they are now and what they’ve done, but we’re at home and we need to focus on ourselves. We want to carry on what we’ve been doing and hopefully use that to win a game of football.

“We’re in a group of sides in the division where the margins are fine, and we have to recognise that you can’t get too carried away with the league.

“You may feel nice and comfortable because you’re up at the top end of the division, but quickly things can change. Before the Manchester United game last month, I think we could have been something like fifth if we’d won.

“But then you don’t get some points for a few weeks and suddenly you’re looking over your shoulder. We just have to do as well as we can with our approach and remain level-headed no matter the result.”