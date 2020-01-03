Brighton and Hove Albion sign Norwegian international goalkeeper

Albion have completed the signing of Norway international goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer following the end of her contract at LSK Kvinner, and signs a one-and-a-half-year deal that runs until 30th June 2021.

Manager Hope Powell said, “We are delighted to welcome Cecilie to the club, and is someone with proven experience of playing at the highest level.

“Alongside Megan Walsh and Sophie Harris, she will add to the increased competition for places in the goalkeeping positions and will be a valuable addition to the squad.

“She is a player that we’ve monitored for quite some time, and we are very much looking forward to working with her in the months ahead.”

Fiskerstrand has represented her country from under-15s all the way through to senior level, and was included in Norway’s squad for both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA World Cups.

She was also part of the team that won the Algarve Cup last year, and has achieved success at club level too, after winning four consecutive Norwegian Toppserien titles with LSK in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.