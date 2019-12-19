Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay reveals his one frustration ahead of Sheffield United

Albion’s in-form striker Neal Maupay wants goals as well as three points when Sheffield United visit the Amex this Saturday.

Maupay, 23, is in the form of his life and has seven Premier League goals to his name. The Frenchman has netted three in his last three following clinical strikes against Arsenal, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Neal Maupay silences the Crystal Palace fans at Selhurst Park on Monday night

Maupay is delighted with his form but says the next step must be victories to go with the goals. Maupay claimed his seventh goal of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at old rivals Palace but the former Brentford man felt Albion should have claimed the three points.

“I think we should have won the game. We played better than them, we had chances and put pressure on them. They scored a nice goal but it’s disappointment in the end to draw.

“I know it means a lot to the fans and to me as well, so I was happy to score the goal in front of our fans, unfortunately it was not enough to get the three points. As a striker, it’s always easier to go out and play when you score. The next step is scoring goals and getting more wins.

“My team has the ball and it makes it easier for me. The next step is to play well like we are doing and get more wins.”

Albion, who are 13th in the table, have gained six points from their last three matches. Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have made an impressive start to life in the Premier League. They are fifth after 17 matches - above Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - and are just four points off the Champions League places.

They arrive at the Amex on the back of consecutive victories against Norwich City and Aston Villa. The two teams didn’t meet last season but the managers did. Graham Potter was in charge at Swansea and enjoyed a 1-0 triumph against Wilder’s United at the Liberty Stadium in January.

Potter also got the better of Wilder in his first match in charge of Swansea in August 2018 as they beat United 2-1 at Bramwell Lane.

Dale Stephens is available for selection having served his one-match suspension against Crystal Palace. Solly March (groin) remains sidelined and striker Aaron Connolly (groin) will hope to be fit after missing the last two matches against Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent but Yves Bissouma will hope to keep his place after an impressive performance at Palace.

Sheffield United have a clean bill of health, just John Fleck - who scored twice last weekend - misses out due to a suspension.