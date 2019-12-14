Brighton and Hove Albion team news: Expected Premier League line-up vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has a few head-scratchers to solve ahead of Monday night's trip to Crystal Palace.

Albion will hope to make it three games unbeaten as they travel to Roy Hodgson's inform Palace team for the fiercely-contested 'M23 Derby'

Martin Montoya could be recalled to the team to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday

Albion won at Arsenal last time on the road and then played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

But how will Potter's men line-up this Monday night at Selhurst Park?

Defence

The main issue here is Martin Montoya or Steven Alzate? Alzate has played the last two matches at right back and has performed pretty well.

But with Dale Stephens suspended, Alzate could be moved back into the midfield with Montoya recalled at right back. It's a big call because whoever plays at right back will be up against Palace's best player Wilf Zaha.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without suspended midfielder Dale Stephens

Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk will no doubt take the central defensive positions and Dan Burn, who was feeling ill ahead of the Wolves match, will likely to play at left back once more.

Unless there is any issue with Webster, Shane Duffy will have to settle for a place on the bench once more.

Midfield

Stephens has started every match this season and his absence is a problem for Albion. Davy Propper and Aaron Mooy could be utilised in the central areas with Alzate and Pascal Gross providing the width at Palace - if Montoya starts at right back.

There could also be an opportunity for Yves Bissouma. Potter could opt to play Bissouma alongside Propper which would then allow Mooy to play in a slightly more advanced position. A position he has excelled in for the last two matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has six goals to his name this season

Attack

Neal Maupay has six goals to his name this season and has two in his last two. Confidence is high at the moment and Frenchman would love to add to his tally against bitter rivals Palace.

Aaron Connolly has a groin problem and he will be given up until kick-off to prove his fitness. Had the match been Saturday, it's likely Cnnolly would have been ruled-out 100 per-cent. A Monday start gives the young Irishman half chance of starting.

If he doesn't make it, expect Trossard to start alongside Maupay, with Glenn Murray (a former Palace man of course) taking his place on the bench.

Team news

Brighton: Solly March (groin, doubt), Aaron Connolly (groin, doubt), Jose Izquierdo (knee, out).

Brighton suspensions: Dale Stephens (five bookings).

Predicted Albion line-up: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Gross, Bissouma, Propper, Mooy; Trossard, Maupay.

Crystal Palace: Max Meyer (illness, doubt), Joel Ward (knee, out), Patrick van Aanholt (thigh, out), Jeffrey Schlupp (groin, out).

Palace suspensions: Mamadou Sakho (red card).

Predicted Palace line-up: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Brighton form: WLLLWD

Palace form: LLLWWD

Predicted score: a hotly contested 1-1