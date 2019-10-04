Brighton captain Lewis Dunk targets a 'statement' victory against Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is determined to deliver a season defining win as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur for Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Dunk, 27, insists no confidence has been lost by the team following their 2-0 loss at Chelsea last week and the defender fully expects a good performance against Spurs. “It’s always a learning curve and there’s always room for improvement,” said Dunk. “You can never be good enough and you should always try to improve.

"We believe that we can beat sides like Tottenham. If we don’t, then there’s no point in us going out there. We’ll make sure we put in a performance to get us three points, and show the Premier League that we can beat these sides.”

Brighton are 16th in the league standings on six points from their first seven matches and are just one point above the bottom three. Tottenham will also arrive with a huge point to prove following their hefty 7-2 loss in the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

It’s been a tricky start to the season for Mauricio Pochettino’ men as key players such as Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen had expressed their desire leave the club over the summer.

Despite this, Spurs arrive to the south coast in sixth and just one point off the top four.

Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld said they had been slapped around by The Bundesliga giants and aim to hit back hard against Brighton, “I’m not going to lie, this is a big loss,” he said. "We feel the pain, everyone in the dressing room was just quiet after the game and I felt from everyone the pain.

“Sometimes you’re up there and sometimes you’re in the corner where you get slapped. But you have to fight a way out of the corner. And that’s the moment we’re in now. The best way to get us out of the situation is to win the next game and then try to improve and it’s not easy,” Alderweireld said.

Brighton will hope to welcome back their influential Dutch midfielder Davy Propper, who missed the previous match at Chelsea due to a knock. Solly March (hamstring) could also be back in contention. Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) was named on the bench at Chelsea and should be available for selection. Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso (hip) is out until November and Ryan Sessegnon, remains sidelined having arrived injured following his summer transfer from Fulham.