Brighton chairman considered sacking Hughton weeks ago | Manchester City have bid turned down | Everton offered Inter Milan duo | Arsenal midfielder speaks on future | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool

RB Leipzig's chief executive says Liverpool could still sign 23-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner as the club have not yet held talks with Bayern Munich. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he has no intention of leaving the club - the 30-year-old has been strongly liked with a mover away from the Emirates. (Mirror)

Inter Milan have offered Everton the chance to sign 26-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Mario for £15 million. (Mail)

Toffees boss Marco Silva has told the club it is vital they make loan deals for Chelsea's France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, and Barcelona's Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, permanent. (Liverpool Echo)

Uefa investigators will recommend that Manchester City are banned from the Champions League for at least a year over allegations the club mis-led European football's financial regulators. (New York Times)

With a transfer ban looming, Premier League champions City are planning a £200 million summer spending spree. (Mail)

23-year-old England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will only sign a new deal at Chelsea if he is given assurances over a place in the first team. (Sun)

Tottenham are closing in on a deal worth £25 million for Fulham's 18-year-old England left-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Mail)

Spurs' 32-year-old Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen remains confident he will recover from an ankle injury in time to be fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool. (Guardian)

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom considered sacking Chris Hughton four weeks ago. (Argus)

Manchester United have made 27-year-old Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly their main transfer target this summer. (Mirror)

United also being linked with a £45 million bid for Lille's 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe. (Mirror)

Newcastle United and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is considering a move away from St James's Park. (Chronicle)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club to act quickly to secure the permanent signing of £40 million-rated Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans - the 22-year-old is currently on loan from Monaco. (Star)

Manchester City have had a bid turned down for Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Le 10 Sport)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is set to meet the club's chairman Steve Gibson to discuss his future and the talks could lead to him leaving the Riverside outfit. (Times)

Leicester's 21-year-old defender Filip Benkovic is reportedly open to spending another season on loan at Celtic. (Leicester Mercury)

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is set to leave the club after his loan deal expires. (Examiner)

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick says the Clarets are keen to add quality signings to their squad over the summer but insist the club will continue with a sensible approach. (Lancs Live)

Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard will complete an £86 million move to Real Madrid after the Europa League final. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid have offered Tottenham the chance to resign Gareth Bale on loan for £10 million. The Spanish club would also want Spurs to subsidise about half of his £600,000-a-week wages. (Sun)