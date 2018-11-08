Brighton defender Lewis Dunk named in England squad

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk has been named in the England squad for matches with the United States and Croatia later this month.

The 26-year-old has been rewarded for some impressive performances so far this season by being named in Gareth Southgate's 28-man squad. He will link up with the squad on Monday.

Dunk was called up to the Three Lions squad last month for the Nations League games with Croatia and Spain as a replacement for James Tarkowski but was an unused substitute in both matches.



Since that call-up, Dunk has helped Brighton keep back-to-back clean sheets in 1-0 wins over Newcastle and Wolves and scored his first goal of the season in the 3-1 defeat at Everton.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is in the squad for the United States game. He will win his 120th and final cap next Thursday (November 15, 8pm).



The Croatia Nations League match takes place on Sunday, November 18, with a 2pm kick-off.

The full squad is: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Jesse Lingard(Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford(Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Wayne Rooney (DC United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones(Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck(Arsenal), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

