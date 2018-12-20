Brighton full-back Bernardo relishing the competition for places

Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Bernardo is relishing the competition for places in the Seagulls' squad.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined Albion from RB Leipzig in the summer. He started the first Premier League game of the season at Watford but was then replaced in the starting line-up by Gaetan Bong and had to wait until November to get back into the starting 11.

Bernardo, who has started the last five league matches, is battling with Bong and Markus Suttner for the left-back position and he admits that competition spurs each of them on.

He said: "There's big competition.

"It's really good. Good for me, good for Bongy, good for Markus Suttner and good for the team.

"All the players have to show in training sessions and on the pitch they deserve to play.

"I'm not willing to lose this spot as it took me so much time to get it.

"It's really difficult, you have to improve every single weekend because the other players willing to play are also very good players.

"If they have one chance, they will take it and then you have to wait for the next opportunity."

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton & Hove Albion quiz: The 2018/19 Premier League season so far



Fantasy Football tips: Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle players among those to sign for Gameweek 18



Former Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City star diagnosed with cancer