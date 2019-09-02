Brighton / Graham Potter ‘comfortable’ with attacking options despite Andone and Locadia exits

Brighton Head coach Graham Potter insists he’s happy with his attacking options despite the departure of two senior strikers.

Florin Andone signed for Turkish champions Galatasaray today on a season-long loan, for an undisclosed fee, while Jurgen Locadia joined Hoffenheim on loan last Thursday.

It could provide an opportunity for youngsters Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate to push for regular first team appearances.

Potter added, “We are comfortable with our attacking options in terms of the players already here, those we’ve recruited, and on the back of the progress made by both Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate.

“Both players have earned their opportunity, and are demonstrating their capability at this level. Aaron is a good addition to our goalscoring options alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay.

“Steven also provides an extra attacking option from wide positions, playing just off a striker and in midfield – alongside the likes of Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Alireza Jakhanbaksh, and Yves Bissouma and Jose Izquierdo, once they are both back to full fitness.”

Albion have a January recall option as part of the loan agreement for the Andone.