Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray looks ahead to Newcastle United game and the rest of the season

Glenn Murray says home form will be key as Brighton bid to keep their place in the Premier League but admits the odd win on the road would be helpful.

The Seagulls have failed to win away in the league since a 1-0 victory at Swansea in November last year. Since then, they have suffered 12 defeats and drawn five times.

On Saturday, Albion travel to Newcastle, who are winless from their eight league matches, and sit second from bottom in the table.

Brighton beat West Ham in their last game before the international break and Murray said: “It’s way too early to say it’s a key fixture but it’s a fixture we’ll be approaching believing we can get some points out of.”

Albion are 13th in the Premier League and Murray believes the odd win away will help them stay clear of the bottom three: “First and foremost we’ve got to keep our home form going and then build on the back of that.

“If we could rectify the away form then we could climb up the table but our objective is to stay in the Premier League.”

Brighton have eight points from their opening eight games, which included games against Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

They do not now play another top-six side until December and asked about the Seagulls’ start, Murray said: “We’ve got to take into consideration the places we’ve been and the fixtures we’ve had. We don’t go into a fixture expecting to lose, we always expect to win every fixture but we understand that some are more realistic than others.

“We go into a run of fixtures now where we play teams in and around us so to speak and we’ll be trying to gain some points.”

