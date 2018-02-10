Brighton keeper Ryan on his stunning penalty save and Dunk and Knockaert's heroics

Mathew Ryan was Brighton's hero after a last-minute penalty save at Stoke this afternoon - although he also hailed the defensive efforts of Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert in the 1-1 draw at the bet365 Stadium.

Ryan dived to his right to keep out Charlie Adam's 90th-minute penalty, before Lewis Dunk slid in to prevent Adam from scoring the rebound and Anthony Knockaert then headed a Mame Diouf header off the line.

Albion remain 13th in the Premier League and Stoke stay third from bottom, three points behind Brighton after the draw.

On the penalty incident, Ryan said: "I thought it was a soft one, just out of the corner of my eye I saw it was a bit of a shoulder to shoulder challenge and Dale (Stephens) jostling trying to win the header.

"The referee's given the penalty but it looked a soft one. You have 20 of them (incidents) a game and the whistle doesn't get blown.

"Fortunately for us, I got lucky, I went the right way and then I had a couple of guys backing me up. That speaks volumes of who we are as a team and who we are as a club with the events that followed. It's what it means to be a Brighton player.

"We'll give everything every second of every minute and thankfully Dunky got there for the covering tackle and a couple of minutes after that, Anthony was aware and his action also saved us a certain goal."